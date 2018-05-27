Temporary lane closures on Taché Avenue start Sunday

Two overlapping lane closures began Sunday on Taché Avenue to facilitate work on the Taché Promenade Project.

Northbound and southbound Taché Avenue between De La Cathedrale Avenue and Despins Street will be closed until June 29 for crane work, the city said in a press release.

Southbound Taché Avenue from Provencher Boulevard to Despins Street will also be closed until Nov. 15 for construction.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the east sidewalk on Taché while the road is off limits.

The Taché Promenade Project is a multi-million dollar venture that will create a pedestrian walkway along the east side of the Red River. More information can be found here.