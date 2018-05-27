PC Organics, Love Child Organics baby food recalled in Canada

Several flavours of Love Child Organics and PC Organics baby food have been recalled in Canada.

Health Canada is warning consumers that 16 flavours of baby food should not be eaten, due to packaging defects that may cause the food to spoil.

The recalled products have best-before dates up to May 25 and are packaged in 128 ml pouches.

While there have been no reports of illness related to the products, the recall was triggered by complaints from buyers.

Health Canada explained in a release that spoiled food might not necessarily be harmful to eat, and it may also be identifiable from its appearance that the food has gone bad.

However, it adds that eating spoiled food could carry risks such as upset stomachs, vomiting and diarrhea.

Health Canada is urging consumers with such products in their homes to either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating this issue, and further related recalls may be issued.

Here is a full list of all the flavours that have been recalled:

Love Child Organics flavours recalled:

Vegetarian Chili with Sweet Potato + Kale

Veggie Casserole with Lentils + Quinoa

Ratatouille with Lentils + White Beans

Pumpkin Risotto with Spinach + Chickpeas

Mango Chicken Stew with Spinach + Quinoa

Thanksgiving Dinner with Veggies + Turkey

Hearty Bolognese with Beef + Quinoa

PC Organics flavours recalled: