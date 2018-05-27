Grass fire threatened homes, Mission Hill Winery

Evacuations took place early Saturday evening following a grass fire that was fed by strong winds in West Kelowna.

The fire quickly spread to 5 hectares on a rocky, treed and brush covered hillside below Mission Hill Winery around 7 p.m.

About 50 homes on Gala View and Royal Gala drives were evacuated as was Mission Hill Winery, according to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

While air support arrived closed to 9 p.m., crews determined water drops were no longer necessary, said Brolund.

About 50 firefighters were on the ground battling the flames at the height of the blaze. Crews from Kelowna, Peachland, the B.C. Wildfire Service assisted West Kelowna firefighters.

As of 9:45 p.m., the evacuations were being reassessed.

Brolund said it looked unlikely that residents would have to stay away from their homes overnight.

While the cause of the blaze is not yet known, there was no lightning in the area at the time.

Crews will remain on sight overnight to maintain the perimeter of the blaze, according to Brolund.