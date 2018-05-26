Donald Trump says summit with Kim Jong Un still on the cards

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was still looking at a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, adding that talks were progressing very well.

“We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea,” Trump said at the White House. “It’s moving along very nicely. So we’re looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn’t changed. So, we’ll see what happens.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hopes Trump keeps his planned meeting with Kim, Seoul-based news agency Yonhap reported after Moon’s surprise meeting with Kim on Saturday.

The meeting was the latest dramatic turn in a week of diplomatic flip-flops surrounding the prospects for an unprecedented summit between the United States and North Korea, and the strongest sign yet that the two Korean leaders are trying to keep the on-again off-again summit on track.

Kim said he feels closer to Moon after talking again, Yonhap reported.