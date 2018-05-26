Manitoba evacuees anxious as wildfires continue to burn

As flames creep closer to their homes, many Manitoban evacuees are becoming impatient with an uncertain situation.

Crews continue to battle a wildfire between the Little Grand Rapids First Nation and the Pauingassi First Nation.

As of Saturday, the province said it covers over 25,000 hectares and is about four kilometres from Pauingassi.

READ MORE: Royal Canadian Air Force assisting evacuation in Little Grand Rapids

Terry Bushie evacuated Little Grand Rapids with his partner and six kids between the ages of eight and 22. Most of their belongings remain at home.

“I don’t have anything, I need clothes,” Bushie said. ” I want to go back to my reserve and I miss my house.”

About 1,100 people were evacuated from Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations over several days.

Melinda Dunsford was forced from her home with some medication and a change of clothes. She said it’s been a difficult few days for her.

“[I’m] just worrying, thinking about when am I going to go home,” Dunsford said.

READ MORE: All Little Grand Rapids residents evacuated, some from Pauingassi remain

According to the province, crews have completed setting up sprinklers to protect homes in Little Grand Rapids First Nation and are now working to protect homes in Pauingassi.

Jerry Crow said he hasn’t stopped worrying since he fled the blaze.

“Where am I going to live if my house burns down? he asked. “I don’t have an extra house.”

READ MORE: Hundreds flee as forest fire rages near Sapotaweyak Cree Nation

Ontario has provided 120 firefighters and Quebec has sent four water bombers to help with several other fires burning around Manitoba.

Two new fires started in the province yesterday and the total number of fires to date is 185, well above the 20-year average of 110 at this time of year.