Premier Scott Moe delivers state of the province address

The federal government’s carbon tax and Saskatchewan’s export economy were the main topics Premier Scott Moe spoke about during first state of the province address at the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday.

“These sectors — energy, mining, agriculture, manufacturing — are the very engine of our economy in this province,” Moe said at Prairieland Park. “They are the source of our wealth.”

He spoke about the importance of Saskatchewan’s exports, trading with more than 150 countries each year.

Moe reiterated his continued fight since being elected to ensure there is no carbon tax in the province, calling the tax “nonsensical.”

“This policy of carbon taxation is wrong for our province. As an economic plan, it’s a disaster for Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

“In the United States, our greatest export market, but also our greatest competitor, there will be no carbon tax.”

Moe also touched on the constitutional reference case over the carbon tax the provincial government filed in the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal one month ago.

“Provinces are not subsidiaries to the federal government and the federal government does not have the right to impose or to not impose a tax based on its assessment of your provincial policies,” Moe said.

He said when dealing with climate change, it’s important to get input from workers, farmers, companies and customers.