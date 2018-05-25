Police appeal for tips on ‘senseless’ washroom vandalism

Police are hoping public tips will help them track down the person or people responsible for doing serious damage to a Rutland public washroom.

RCMP said that during the vandalism, all the toilets, urinals and sinks in both the men’s and women’s washrooms at a Rutland sports field on Hartman Road were smashed.

“This intentional act of destruction appears senseless,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release.

“Our investigators are unable to determine what would motivate anyone to commit such a crime.”

Police estimate the vandalism caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Investigators said they believe the vandalism happened either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-27798. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net or text the tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.