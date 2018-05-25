Environment
May 25, 2018 5:54 pm
Updated: May 25, 2018 6:06 pm

Tornado warnings for south end of Lake Manitoba cancelled

A tornado warning was in effect for parts of Manitoba near southwest Lake Manitoba.

Environment Canada has turned off the tornado warning it issued earlier Friday afternoon.

An intense storm cell developed in the afternoon and according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, looked capable of producing a tornado.

Meteorologist Brian Proctor said nothing touched down in the area where the warnings were in effect.

The initial warning was put in place as the cell was between Alonsa and Glenella. It was moving in a southeasterly direction and heading towards Sandy Bay.

Tornado warnings were turned off after 4 p.m. as the storm cell moved over the waters of Lake Manitoba.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, this cell still has potential to produce severe weather and thunderstorm warnings were issued on the south and east side of the south end of Lake Manitoba.

Isolated thunderstorm activity will continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening around southern Manitoba. There is still the possibility of other storm cells developing, which would be capable of producing large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.

If you see thunderstorm activity in your area, officials advise you to take cover.

Global News