Tornado warnings for south end of Lake Manitoba cancelled

Environment Canada has turned off the tornado warning it issued earlier Friday afternoon.

An intense storm cell developed in the afternoon and according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, looked capable of producing a tornado.

TORNADO WARNING near South end of Lake Manitoba 3:29pm

Close to Alonsa

#MBstorm pic.twitter.com/oJDBIBHDXw — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) May 25, 2018

Meteorologist Brian Proctor said nothing touched down in the area where the warnings were in effect.

The initial warning was put in place as the cell was between Alonsa and Glenella. It was moving in a southeasterly direction and heading towards Sandy Bay.

Potential TORNADO cell heading towards Sandy Bay area. over the next 20-30 minutes (from @environmentca) #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/QMAe7riqk7 — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) May 25, 2018

Tornado warnings were turned off after 4 p.m. as the storm cell moved over the waters of Lake Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, this cell still has potential to produce severe weather and thunderstorm warnings were issued on the south and east side of the south end of Lake Manitoba.

Tornado Warnings have been turned off.

As that cell moves over Lake Manitoba, Severe T-storm warnings in place NW of Winnipeg #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/ilkB1bHbPv — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) May 25, 2018

Isolated thunderstorm activity will continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening around southern Manitoba. There is still the possibility of other storm cells developing, which would be capable of producing large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.

If you see thunderstorm activity in your area, officials advise you to take cover.