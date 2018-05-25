Busy fire season in Manitoba forces thousands to evacuate

Manitoba has seen far more fires than normal this spring.

The province said there have been 183 blazes to date in 2018, including ten that began on Thursday. The 20-year average is 105 fires for the same time period.

Ontario and Quebec are assisting Manitoba’s firefighting efforts — the former sent 120 firefighters and the latter provided four water bombers.

The Red Cross said evacuations from one of the province’s most serious fires have just been completed.

More than 1000 residents from Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi are now in Winnipeg.

Crews have been battling the 25,000 hectare blaze burning between the two communities since Monday.

Another 830 people from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation have been evacuated and placed in hotels in The Pas, Brandon and Swan River.