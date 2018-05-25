Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs in B.C.
Someone in B.C. could get very rich Friday due to a record-breaking lotto jackpot.
The jackpot is estimated to be around $60 million for the first time in Lotto Max’s history.
That is combined with about $46 million Lotto Max winnings and that makes more than $100 million up for grabs.
There is still time to grab a ticket for Friday’s draw.
