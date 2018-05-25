Canada
May 25, 2018 12:29 pm

Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

By Online News Producer  Global News

Close-up of assorted Canadian paper currency.

File Photo
A A

Someone in B.C. could get very rich Friday due to a record-breaking lotto jackpot.

The jackpot is estimated to be around $60 million for the first time in Lotto Max’s history.

That is combined with about $46 million Lotto Max winnings and that makes more than $100 million up for grabs.

There is still time to grab a ticket for Friday’s draw.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Lottery
BC Lotto
BC Lotto Max
BC Lotto Max draw
Record breaking Lotto Max draw

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News