Amazon to open Ottawa-based distribution centre, creating 1,000 jobs: reports

Amazon is gearing up to open a giant distribution centre in Ottawa that will create about 1,000 new jobs, several news outlets are reporting.

Citing unnamed sources, CTV Ottawa first reported Thursday that the mammoth online retailer will be the new tenant of a one million-square foot warehouse to be located at 5371 Boundary Road, close to Hwy. 417. CBC News later reported the news, based on confirmation from Andrew Leslie, MP for Orléans.

READ MORE: New Amazon warehouse facility to open in southern Alberta

Neither Amazon nor Broccolini, the facility’s developer, would confirm the plans to CTV News.

“Amazon is constantly investigating new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American network to address customers’ needs,” an Amazon spokeswoman told CTV in a statement. “Amazon is not yet commenting on any specific plans in Ottawa.”

Broccolini’s development manager James Beach told the news outlet that the company “definitely has a user in mind” for the warehouse facility.

Global News has reached out to Amazon, Broccolini and Leslie for comment. A spokesperson for Jan Harder, city councillor for Barrhaven and chair of the planning committee, said Harder has “nothing to report as of yet” on the matter.

READ MORE: Alexa recorded one family’s conversations and sent them to a friend, without them knowing

According to the site plan application Broccolini submitted to the city of Ottawa’s planning department, the warehouse will be a single-storey facility, equipped with 99 truck loading bays and just over 1,000 parking spaces. Construction on the structure itself has not yet begun.

Municipal lobby records show the manager of public policy at Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services met with both Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and the city’s general manager of planning, infrastructure and economic development on Jan. 11.