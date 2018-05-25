Bill Kelly: Final leaders’ debate takes on new significance

Ordinarily, tuning in to a political debate can be slightly less exciting than watching paint dry, but the final debate between Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath and Kathleen Wynne on May 27 has taken on a new significance.

When the campaign started, the PC lead in the polls was so overwhelming that the outcome of the election was a foregone conclusion.

But that was then, this is now.

That seemingly insurmountable lead in the polls is gone and the surging NDP has become the story of the campaign.

But with attention comes scrutiny and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath can expect to be the focus of attacks from both Ford and Wynne on Sunday.

The moderators for the debate, Steve Paikin and Farah Nasser are two of the best in the business so we know that they’ll hold the leaders’ feet to the fire on the issues that matter.

Is Ontario willing to forgive and forget and elect an NDP government?

Will the problems that continue to swirl around Doug Ford cause the PCs to lose another election that was in their grasp?

Can Kathleen Wynne convince voters to give her one more chance?

Hopefully, this Sunday’s debate will go a long way toward answering those questions.

