No injuries after horse-drawn buggy rolls in Thames Centre, police say

No injuries were reported after a horse-drawn buggy occupied by 10 people entered a ditch and rolled in Thames Centre last week, Middlesex OPP said.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on May 18 after the horse pulling the buggy became spooked by a passing transport truck along Elgin Road near Mossley Drive, police said.

Everyone riding in the buggy was cleared medically by Middlesex-London EMS, and no one was transported to the hospital or injured in the incident. Members of the Thames Centre Fire Department also responded to the incident.

“The transport truck driver did not stop,” said police in a statement. “It is likely that the commercial vehicle operator did not notice the event.”

Police remind motorists to exercise extra caution while travelling on country roads, particularly when approaching farm equipment and horse-drawn buggies.