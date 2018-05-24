Police looking to return stolen jewelry to rightful owners

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s assistance in returning stolen jewelry to the rightful owners.

Police say they believe the items were stolen from homes in Victoria Harbour, Tay Township and Oro-Medonte.

According to police, the thefts occurred between March 15 and May 1.

READ MORE: Police seeking public’s help identifying suspect accused of robbing Ultramar in Barrie

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the jewelry, or who would like to inquire further about the pieces, to please contact the Southern Georgian Bay detachment community street crime unit at 705-526-3761 during business hours.