Those Old Radio Shows May 25 & 26

Friday, May. 25

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Inside Story Ep. 99 Jack Benny – Jack takes his Song to the Pub

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Model Wife N/A

Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Inherits a Yacht Dragnet – The Big Listen

Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Prairie Happy The Great Gildersleeve – The Rival



Saturday, May. 26

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Birds of a Feather Ep. 60 Have Gun Will Travel – Ella West

Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Lou the Firefighter Let George Do It – Jonathan Winters Murdered Mystery

Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – The Baseball Game The Cisco Kid – Shoot to Kill

Hour 4: Amos n’ Andy – Sapphire’s Old Boyfriend Boston Blackie – The Door Buzzer

Hour 5: Richard Diamond – Snake Red Rose Suspense – The Singing Wall