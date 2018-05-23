Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
May 23, 2018 11:16 pm
Updated: May 23, 2018 11:22 pm

Those Old Radio Shows May 25 & 26

By Radio operator  Global News
A A

Friday, May. 25

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Inside Story Ep. 99     Jack Benny – Jack takes his Song to the Pub 
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Model Wife     N/A
Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Inherits a Yacht     Dragnet – The Big Listen  
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Prairie Happy     The Great Gildersleeve – The Rival


Saturday, May. 26

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Birds of a Feather Ep. 60     Have Gun Will Travel – Ella West 
Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Lou the Firefighter     Let George Do It – Jonathan Winters Murdered Mystery 
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – The Baseball Game     The Cisco Kid – Shoot to Kill   
Hour 4: Amos n’ Andy – Sapphire’s Old Boyfriend     Boston Blackie – The Door Buzzer   
Hour 5: Richard Diamond – Snake Red Rose     Suspense – The Singing Wall
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News