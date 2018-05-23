Hamilton man arrested in connection with November murder
An arrest has been made in connection with a murder of a Hamilton man, police said.
The body of 45-year-old Johnathan Bailey was discovered in West Lincoln in November 2017.
A cause of death was never released.
A 20-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested by Niagara police for first-degree murder and held in custody for a bail hearing on Thursday.
Police say other suspects in the case are still being investigated.
