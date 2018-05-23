World
May 23, 2018 4:41 pm

British reporter puts herself in front of runaway horse at Wales race

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: British TV reporter covering a race in Wales put her safety in jeopardy to stop a wayward horse that had unseated its jockey.

A British television reporter put herself in harm’s way to stop a wayward horse at a race in Wales.

Video from Reuters shows the reporter Hayley Moore standing in front of the horse, which then knocks her to the ground and continues galloping over her.

“That deserves some sort of award. That’s unbelievable,” a commentator can be heard exclaiming as Moore, still underneath the animal, grabs the reigns.

The horse, named “Give Em a Clump,” had stumbled and unseated its jockey before Moore intervened and brought the animal to a halt.

Two other people are seen on the video running to her aid as Moore regains her footing. Another man grabs the reigns and Moore begins removing the saddle as the nervous animal pulls at its reigns before eventually calming down.

Authorities at the track praised the reporter’s actions, but said it’s not something they would urge anyone to do.

Moore is reportedly the daughter of a trainer and a jockey. Remarkably, she walked away from the incident uninjured.

