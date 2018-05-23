X-ray equipment to be upgraded from film to digital images in 5 rural Sask. hospitals

Five rural community hospitals are about to receive new X-ray equipment as they are being upgraded from film to digital images to support quicker diagnosis and improved patient care.

“Our government is committed to improving access to high-quality medical imaging across Saskatchewan,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said.

“Digital images save time for physicians and patients, and result in patients receiving their x-ray results quicker than ever before.”

The Saskatchewan government said the process of digitalizing the x-ray equipment is being completed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority in a May 23 news release and will be installed in Lanigan, Rosthern, Wadena, Watrous and Wynyard. The process, including the equipment upgrades and renovations, is anticipated to be completed by fall 2018.

This upgrade will give physicians and specialists across the province a chance to easily share digital images and will enable radiologists to issue a diagnostic interpretation within minutes, eliminating the need to transport film images to be read by a radiologist, which, according to the government can take days.

“This technology investment is an important step for Saskatchewan Health Authority as we begin to fulfill the vision of better coordination of healthcare services across the province,” Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said.

“As one organization, our intent is to improve systems so employees and physicians can focus on what they do best, which is patient care and support. By improving access to medical imaging, we are on the right path of ensuring our province’s hospitals are able to coordinate their services to ensure patients receive high-quality, timely health care, closer to home.”

From analog radiography to digital radiography, Saskatchewan contributed $500,000 for the upgrades in the five hospitals. A remaining $500,000 in matching funding (approximately $100,000 per site) was provided by local health foundations to cover the costs associated with the equipment upgrade, infrastructure and renovations.

“Strong community support helps our health system meet the need for specialized services across Saskatchewan,” Ottenbreit said.

“Our government thanks the local communities, and their respective health foundations, whose generosity is helping make these digital x-ray upgrades a reality.”