Medical researchers honoured for identifying ‘Newfoundland curse’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Sean Connors, left to right, Kathy Hodgkinson, Terry-Lynn Young and Daryl Pullman are seen in this undated handout photo.

The Canadian Press/HO, Rich Blenkinsopp, Memorial University of Newfoundland
A research team is receiving the Governor General’s Innovation Award today for identifying the cause of the “Newfoundland curse” – a deadly heart condition that has afflicted families on the island for centuries.

The condition, known to the medical community as arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, is a genetic cardiac muscle disorder that often shows no symptoms before sudden cardiac arrest.

Terry-Lynn Young, Kathy Hodgkinson, Sean Connors and Daryl Pullman of Memorial University of Newfoundland led research that identified the genetic mutation and the cause of the lethal heart attacks.

The team also developed a screening test for people at risk.

Eighty per cent of men and 20 per cent of women with ARVC die by age 50.

The four researchers are the first recipients of the award from Memorial University.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

