Bob Layton: How about a pill pipeline?

This week, at the premiers meeting in Yellowknife, they talked about the need for pharmacare.

Premier Notley stayed home and talked about the need for a pipeline to pay for pharmacare.

We’ve been talking about a more reasonable price for pills for years.

READ MORE: Morneau under scrutiny over pharmacare consultations

Drugs for everything from high blood pressure to diabetes to anti-depressants to painkillers would be less expensive in bulk.

Some patients do not even fill their prescriptions because they just cannot afford it. So, they end up in hospital and that becomes more expensive than the government getting them a deal on drugs.

READ MORE: Alberta pharmacists warn about growing drug shortages

It can’t be that hard to get a proper price for pills.

Tourists returning from Mexico who did not pack enough medication, found it cost just over half as much in Mexico for the same brand, and the sign in the pharmacy window said “No prescription needed.”

READ MORE: Notley defends move to skip premiers’ meeting, says Kinder Morgan deadline too important

Some friends of mine retired to Mexico.

They tell me that since many Mexican pharmacists are doctors, the government ruled there cannot be a door directly from a doctor’s office into a pharmacy.

What we need is a door from our elected leader’s office into a pharmacy.

Now, about that … pipeline …

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.