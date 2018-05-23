Heat warning in parts of northern Saskatchewan

A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for parts of northern Saskatchewan.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hit 29 C with overnight lows dropping to 14 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

People in the warned areas are being advised to take precautions to minimize the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion including:

rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;

taking frequent break from the heat;

drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages; and

not leaving people or pets inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.



Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperatures, a lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Of concern are people with a pre-existing medical condition, seniors, children, and vulnerable individuals.

Any experiencing any symptoms should seek medical attention.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illness.

Heat warning for: