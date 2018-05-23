Consumption site rules and photo radar study advanced in motion blitz at London city hall

Even though city politicians only met for just over an hour Tuesday night, they touched on a number of hot-button issues.

There was some conversation, but it seemed like an easy decision for council to approve city-wide zoning rules for supervised consumption facilities.

READ MORE: Provincial Liberals support 2 supervised consumption sites in London

Politicians voted unanimously in favour of policies that require facilities be separated from parks, schools, pools, community centres and other active public spaces.

“I do think that this is a good way forward in terms of the initial plan policy,” said Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.

“I do think that staying away from the fixed separation distances is important. I also think some of these [separations] are probably not necessary, but I think it’s better to air on this side [of having too many] rather than having [too few],” he said.

READ MORE: London city committee endorses photo radar in school zones

Now that the policies have been approved, Coun. Anna Hopkins says the next part of the zoning process will come into play when a site is brought forward.

“They will be brought forward through an application process which will most likely take a couple months,” Hopkins said.

“[When that happens] there will be another public participation meeting. That is to come if sites are going to be chosen,” she said.

READ MORE: City prepares to excavate new portion of London landfill site before it’s full: report

Meanwhile, council voted in favour of having staff look into photo radar in school zones. Staff were asked to report back with a plan and potential budget for introducing the automated speed enforcement.

The city’s second Flex Street, a $4.1-million investment planned for Hamilton Road and Sackville Street, also got the green light, as did the excavation of a new portion of London’s landfill.