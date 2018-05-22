Canada
May 22, 2018 3:25 pm
Updated: May 22, 2018 3:29 pm

Canadian who spent 11 years in Ethiopian jail says government didn’t do enough to help

By Staff The Canadian Press

Bashir Makhtal, a Canadian citizen imprisoned in Ethiopia for 11 years, addresses media about his ordeal, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A Canadian who says he was unfairly imprisoned in Ethiopia in abysmal conditions for more than a decade wants an independent review of Ottawa’s actions in his case.

Ethiopian-born Bashir Makhtal tells a news conference today there were mistakes and lost opportunities in Canada’s efforts to protect him over the years.

Makhtal settled in Canada as a refugee in 1991 and later moved to Kenya, opening a used-clothing business.

He was working in Somalia when Ethiopian troops invaded in late 2006.

Makhtal fled back to Kenya, but was detained along with several others at the Kenya-Somalia border.

He was later convicted of terrorism-related charges in Addis Ababa – proceedings his lawyer considers a kangaroo court that ignored important evidence.

