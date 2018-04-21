Amnesty International
April 21, 2018 3:59 pm

Bashir Makhtal, Canadian man imprisoned in Ethiopia for 11 years, back in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Amnesty International says a Canadian man who was held in an Ethiopian prison for more than 11 years has arrived in Toronto after being released earlier in the week.

Bashir Makhtal was sentenced to life in prison on terrorism-related charges in 2009 following a trial that was denounced by Amnesty International as “unfair” and “a political exercise.”

The aid organization says Makhtal is one of thousands released from Ethiopian prisons in recent months amid a shifting political climate.

Makhtal, who came to Canada as a refugee in 1991 and became a citizen three years later, was in Somalia in December 2006 on business when Ethiopian troops invaded the country. He was arrested as he tried to flee across the border to Kenya.

He was then deported to Ethiopia.

Amnesty International says Makhtal reported torture and ill-treatment during his imprisonment.

Makhtal arrived in Canada Saturday on a flight from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and was greeted by friends and family at the airport.

