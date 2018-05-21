‘We’re a different breed’: Broncos super fan in Swift Current shows decades-long dedication to team

“We’re just passionate. Maybe we’re a different breed, we live, we breathe, we eat Bronco hockey,” Landon Thiessen beamed.

A Swift Current native, and administrator of a popular Swift Current Broncos fan-page, Thiessen is a die-hard Broncos fan; he has been for the past two decades.

“I just remember going to games with my dad, playing mini-sticks in the lobby during intermissions, and things kind of escalated from there.”

Despite a move to Regina, he’s done his best to bring the Broncos with him.

“It started with the white old school jersey, and then from there I figured I needed the green one, and from there it went in to needing a home and away for each style.”

Thiessen now owns a veritable Broncos museum. About a dozen jerseys hang from the ceiling – with more in the closet – memorabilia covers the walls, and every inch of shelving available.

“This is a game worn 87-88 Sheldon Kennedy,” Thiessen explains, pointing up to a dark blue sweater, with frayed threads and a faded logo. “This [is] hard to find, [a] very special jersey, you just don’t find these around anymore.”

The room is hardly bigger than a half-bathroom, but Thiessen has it decked out in green and blue.

Sitting prominently in the corner of the room, joining a desk prominently displaying Broncos pucks – signed by each of the team’s 30 captains – and a dresser overflowing with team oddities, is a glass display case.

“I have a little shrine of when we did make it [to the Memorial Cup] in 1989, so now that we’re back here I’ll have to go and be buying a few more programs and pins and collectables,” he chuckled.

Atop the display case, a framed ticket. It’s from Game 6 of the WHL final, in Everett, Washington.

It’s a reminder of his journey to every Broncos playoff game.

“An opportunity like this doesn’t happen too often. The ticket represents about 9000km starting in Regina, going to Moose Jaw, to the Lethbridge series, and then commuting out to Everett for that series as well.”

For Thiessen, these aren’t just objects, they’re memories.

“That’s a moment I’ll never forget, with my dad and friends. Probably about 75 Swift Current fans made the trip to Everett. That was a site to see.”

This time he won’t have to go far for their next game – just a ten minute drive to the Brandt Centre; in the heart of Regina Pat territory – but Thiessen knows this next journey is just as incredible, as those he’s already been on, and he hopes it offers an opportunity to add to his collection.

“Every piece holds a little special piece to my heart, that’s for sure.”