Cap-Pele beach first in N.B. to receive prestigious environmental distinction

The Aboiteau Beach in Cap-Pele N.B. has been awarded the designation as a Blue Flag beach, an international recognition that indicates a beach meets strict criteria for water quality, safety and ensures environmental protection and conservation.

It’s the first beach in the province of New Brunswick to receive the designation, while also being the first salt-water beach in Canada to fly the flag — one of only 27 in the country.

“I love the fact that it got that certification and I really enjoy that it’s peaceful and the water is safe for me to swim in it,” said Isabelle Gaucher, as she relaxed ocean side.

READ MORE: 27 Canadian beaches with the cleanest water

It’s hoped the small Acadian Village will see some of the benefits of being internationally recognized. They’ve invested about $130,000 to bring the beach up to the standards required for the designation.

“It’s going to bring people from all over the world and it’s going to help our economy, our businesses. We thrive on tourists in the summertime, so it’s all going to be positive,” explains mayor Serge Leger. “For a change we’re top of the game and we’re ready.”

It was all the buzz on the beach on Victoria Day.

New Brunswick’s first #BlueFlagBeach. The first ocean beach in Canada to recieve such distinction. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/4ebDMebi71 — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) May 21, 2018

“When I was going over to the other one I was seeing feces and also toilet tissue in the water. I don’t like that at all,” said Marielle Degrace.

“I think it’s actually a big deal for the first time that we’re actually coming here this year compared to Parlee Beach, this is actually a nice quiet place and I just find it peaceful,” added Janelle LeBlanc.

READ MORE: Water quality at Parlee Beach ‘very good’ 95 per cent of the time: report

It’s no secret that Aboiteau Beach has struggled with less than ideal water quality results over the years – in 2016, fecal bacteria was found in the water.

Cap-Pele will have to maintain the current water quality results if they want to fly the Blue Flag next year.

They’ll hoist the flag during a celebration slated for June 17.