One man dead following double-shooting in Scarborough

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a double-shooting in Scarborough.

It happened Sunday at 3:30 a.m. in the area of Orton Park and Ellesmere Roads near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Toronto paramedics say both of the victims are male and are believed to be in their 20s.

Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service at (416)808-7000 or Crime Stoppers (416)222-TIPS (8477).

 

