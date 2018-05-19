Crime
May 19, 2018 5:38 pm

Officials release names of 8 students, 2 teachers killed in Santa Fe school shooting

By Staff The Associated Press

Authorities have released the names of the 10 people who were killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school.

The Galveston County medical examiner’s office and sheriff’s office issued a statement Saturday listing those killed as: Glenda Perkins; Cynthia Tisdale; Kimberly Vaughan; Shana Fisher; Angelique Ramirez; Christian Riley Garcia; Jared Black; Sabika Sheikh; Christopher Jake Stone; and Aaron Kyle McLeod.

Perkins and Tisdale were teachers. The others were students at Santa Fe High School.

Authorities say a 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, opened fire in the school southeast of Houston on Friday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 13 others. He faces murder charges.

Global News