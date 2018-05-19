Officials release names of 8 students, 2 teachers killed in Santa Fe school shooting

Authorities have released the names of the 10 people who were killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school.

The Galveston County medical examiner’s office and sheriff’s office issued a statement Saturday listing those killed as: Glenda Perkins; Cynthia Tisdale; Kimberly Vaughan; Shana Fisher; Angelique Ramirez; Christian Riley Garcia; Jared Black; Sabika Sheikh; Christopher Jake Stone; and Aaron Kyle McLeod.

Student arrested after 10 killed in Texas school shooting 01:15 Student arrested after 10 killed in Texas school shooting 00:48 Texas school shooting suspect had shotgun, handgun 00:38 Vigil held in Texas for victims of Santa Fe High School shooting 00:35 Trump admin looking at ‘best ways to protect kids’: Sanders 01:36 Two officers were deployed at Santa Fe High School at time of shooting 00:59 Police in Texas search home in connection to Santa Fe High School shooting 00:44 Greg Abbott confirms ‘one or two’ other people being interviewed in connection to Santa Fe shooting 02:20 Parent of Santa Fe High School student criticizes MAGA hat-wearing, gun-toting man who arrived to ‘Make America Great Again’

Perkins and Tisdale were teachers. The others were students at Santa Fe High School.

READ MORE: Pakistani exchange student among the dead in Texas high school shooting

Authorities say a 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, opened fire in the school southeast of Houston on Friday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 13 others. He faces murder charges.