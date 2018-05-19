Alberta Teachers’ Association wants province to hire 2000 new teachers

Class size is the number one issue for Alberta teachers according the president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association and now the group is demanding the province take action by hiring 2,000 new teachers.

Around 450 teacher-delegates from across the province are in Calgary for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) annual general meeting, known as the Annual Representative Assembly.

One of the resolutions being discussed focuses on class size.

ATA president Greg Jeffery says it has to do with a recommendation that goes back to 2003 and the Alberta Commission on Learning which set out recommended average class sizes for K to 12 education in Alberta.

“We are requesting that the government provide some immediate relief,” said Jeffery. “We have calculated that it would take approximately 2000 teachers to get us back to the levels where we were at in 2009 which was the closest that we ever got to those 2003 class-size recommendations.”

Jeffery says the ATA just completed a member survey which indicated that class size was the number one issue for teachers across Alberta.

He said reducing class size is critical, given the number of special needs children in classrooms.

“One-on-one time with students is very important and also with our full inclusion model in Alberta, the students with special needs take more of the teachers time and if that’s in a large classroom, there are kids who will fall through the cracks,” Jeffery said.

Jeffery says he realizes the Alberta government is under financial restraints but adds he remains positive about hiring additional teachers.

“It’s good to see that the economy is recovering and Alberta is leading the country in economic recovery far ahead of the rest of the provinces,” Jeffery said.

Education minister David Eggen also attended the ATA meeting on Saturday. He said that it is important to reduce class sizes especially in the younger grades.

“We will follow the recommendations of the Auditor General to ensure that class size money is directed to reducing class size,” Eggen said. “I think it’s essential. It’s important that we do tackle this and we’ve built a strong budget that has, I believe $297 million dedicated to reduce class size, and we aim to have a transparent way by which we can deliver that.”