Medieval Faire in Osoyoos this weekend

You can take a step back in time at the Osyoos Medieval Faire this weekend.

Desert Park is being transformed into a medieval faire complete with knights in shining armour.

There are all kinds of medieval madness planned for the faire, including full metal jousting.

It’s put on by the Society of Tilt and Lance Calvary.

All of the society’s members wear real suits of armor which can cost between $2,000 and $20,000 and can take a year or two to make.

Their lances are made of 12 feet of poplar and pine, and when you are bested by another, it can hurt.

“It can depending on the hit,” Radar Goddard with the Society of Tilt and Lance Calvary said. “Usually if it hits the target properly it’s a blunt force, but it can send you out the back door. Physics is physics.”

But the knights say they rely more on their steeds than their armour.

“The lance means nothing, the armour means nothing,” Jason Carmody said. “If you don’t have the horse, you have nothing.”

The Medieval Faire goes Saturday and Sunday at Desert Park in Osoyoos.

Gates open both days at 11 a.m. with events lasting into the evening.