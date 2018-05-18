Hamilton Bulldogs fans off-leash in the Queen City

Over 2,000 kilometers and two time zones separate Hamilton, Ont. from Regina, but that wasn’t enough to stop the Hamilton Bulldogs faithful from getting to the 100th Memorial Cup.

It took a three-and-a-half hour flight and an early start, but as of 8:30 a.m. on May 18, they set foot in the Queen City.

Now, they’re off the leash and running wild.

“My favourite part is just the journey to get here. I mean, our boys have put in so much effort and so much time, and we were the underdog a lot and for our boys to get here we’re just really enjoying every bit of it,” Dave Entwistle, the father of Bulldogs forward MacKenzie Entwistle said.

After catching an early morning flight, the group of eight parents shuffled along to their hotel before catching a bite at a Regina staple: Victoria’s Tavern.

As they sat around, laughing over lunch, they recounted the journey here.

“It’s been a fun ride. It’s his fifth year, you know your up’s and down’s of being in junior hockey, but it’s been a blast watching him, you know, grow through the years and being involved and going to see all the games, it’s great,” Chris Lemcke, the father of Bulldogs captain Justin Lemcke noted.

For most, it was their first time attending the Memorial Cup, and their first time in Regina, but for one it was déjà vu.

“I’m excited about everything, the tournament, the experience, what the players get to see, and what my son is going to be able to experience, what I went through 38 years ago,” Jeff Walters exclaimed.

Walters, a former Peterborough Pete played in the 1980 Memorial Cup, which split time between Regina and Brandon, Man.

Now, he gets to experience it again – this time from the stands.

“I was thinking about what it was like when I came out here the first time, and how much the city has grown, and flashing back to the time when I was here for a week,” Walters said.

“It is quite different, they’ve really taken [the Memorial Cup] to the next level, the entertainment that’s involved, the celebration that they do… it’s really come a long way,” he continued.

Jet-lagged and still adjusting to the time difference, the group won’t let sleep deprivation get the best of them during the tournament opener.

“Nope, no, won’t be tired until after we win tonight,” a confident Entwistle exclaimed.

“Oh, we’ll be loud. Guaranteed,” added Walters.