May 18, 2018
Rumours, scandals and affairs: A quick history of modern Royal Family marriages

By Aalia Adam and Brent Rose Global News

WATCH: Here’s a quick recap of the highlights – and lowlights – of modern Royal Family marriages. (unmute for sound)

All eyes are on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their wedding fast approaches Saturday morning.

But royal marriages aren’t always what they seem.

Watch the video above to get the full picture of the drama that has unfolded during the last century that has made the Royal Family fodder for tabloids everywhere.

The video takes a look at what forced Edward VIII to abdicate the throne and step down as King.

It reveals the rumours that have plagued the Queen’s marriage to Prince Philip and whether those rumours are true.

It takes a look back at a major scandal in the 1990s that defined Prince Charles’ and Diana’s marriage – and the hope for Prince William and Kate to revitalize the Windsor’s lineage and image.

No marriage is perfect, but the pressure for royalty to pick that right match is important to how the public perceives them – there’s no room for error.

And hopefully Harry and Meghan won’t make the same mistakes of past royal couples.

Make sure to watch The Royal Wedding of Harry & Meghan live at Gobalnews.ca and our social platforms.

