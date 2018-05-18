RCMP search for man after alleged attempt to sell marijuana to three girls in Kyle, Sask.

The Swift Current RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who had allegedly approached three girls in Kyle, Sask. in an SUV and tried to sell them marijuana.

At around 8:00 p.m. on May 15, Swift Current Rural RCMP received a report of three girls that were approached by a man in an SUV while walking down a street in Kyle, Sask. The man allegedly asked the girls to step closer to the SUV and then offered to sell them marijuana.

The suspect has been described as a heavy-set man in his early 20’s with blonde-reddish hair with a short stubble beard. He was said to be wearing rectangular glasses, a black Cabela’s brand t-shirt with a Canadian flag on the arm.

At the time of the incident, the man was reportedly driving a small, silver SUV with a Saskatchewan license plate including ‘2KL’.

The RCMP do not believe there is an immediate risk to public safety, however, would like to remind parents to discuss stranger safety with their children, including the importance of reporting suspicious activity or suspicious people to an adult they trust.

At this point, investigation efforts have been unsuccessful in locating the suspect, or the vehicle involved in this incident.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, the RCMP is asking you call the Swift Current Rural RCMP at 306-778-5550.