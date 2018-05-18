Kitsilano Pool opening Saturday with over 1-million litres of fresh sea water

Kits Pool opens Saturday, just in time for the May long weekend.

And when it does, the public will find a public pool that just went under a $3.3-million facelift.

WATCH: July 2017 — Vancouver closer to building floating pool in False Creek

The pool spent the winter undergoing repairs that included new pool coating and control joints that will help keep water from escaping.

Kitsilano Pool will be filled with over 1-million litres of fresh sea water for the start of the season.

It used to be the case that water would escape, forcing operators to replenish it with as much as 430,000 gallons of potable water per month.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver to vote on $3.3 million facelift for Kits Pool

Other repairs included removing and replacing the pool’s basin membrane, deck repairs and pumps that will remove sea water and replenish it.

“The structural and mechanical improvements mean we’ll be able to reduce the need for potable water by 80 per cent,” park board chair Stuart Mackinnon said in a news release.

“This will result in a greener building, energy savings and a pure, salt-water swimming experience for the public.”

Kitsilano Pool opened in 1931; at 137 metres, it’s the longest saltwater pool in North America.

It’s open from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, until June 10.

After that, hours will be extended from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, up until August 5. Weekend times will stay the same.

