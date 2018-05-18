B.C. flooding news Friday: military rolls into Grand Forks

The boots are now on the ground in B.C.’s interior as Canada’s military arrives to help with the flooding.

The first wave of military personnel arrived Thursday and it could be just in time.

In Grand Forks, the troops have started helping to fill sandbags and help protect the city.

By the end of Friday, there will be 100 troops in Grand Forks.

BREAKING: Military presence arriving in Grand Forks. Two TAPVs here so far. Initial team here to assess situation, coordinate with @RDKB_Emergency @GlobalBC @CKNW #BCFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/qMTe7nTrGf — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) May 18, 2018

The military will be coordinating with the Emergency Operations Centre and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

WATCH: Military arrives in Grand Forks:

Starting Saturday, the troops will be helping to reinforce the dikes and help residents.

“The people of Grand Forks have been doing an awesome job,” Cpt. Chris Hanson of the Canadian Armed Forces told Global News. “It’s the worse possible conditions for this.”

“All we’re here for is to support them and to get them across that finish line. We hope it helps them out and gets the job done.”

BREAKING: Cpt. Chris Hanson of Canadian Armed Forces says 100 troops in Grand Forks by end of day. Initial recon party is here right now, rest here by tonight. Here to do heavy lifting, sandbagging. Tomorrow, doing work to make sure dikes hold. @GlobalBC @CKNW #BCFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/3p3ksVPYwW — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) May 18, 2018

On Thursday, residents of the South Ruckle neighbourhood were allowed home for 12 hours to fill up and place more sandbags and to try and save their homes.

What greeted one man was complete devastation.

“It just breaks your heart seeing that,” said resident Mark Ashley. “You put all your work into that and it’s gone.”

Another emotional day in Grand Forks. Whether it was racing to protect their property or collect a few important things, South Ruckle residents couldn't pass up the 12-hr chance given to them by @RDKB_Emergency to head back home. @GlobalBC @BC1 @CKNW #BCFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/CUIcfBlpky — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) May 18, 2018

More troops are also on the ground in the Okanagan.

After arriving Thursday afternoon, 45 Canadian Forces personnel were on duty at 8:00 a.m. Friday in West Kelowna.

They’re working with forestry firefighters and municipal crews installing flood mitigation measures along Okanagan lake in the Green Bay neighbourhood.

The soldiers will then move on to other flood prone areas.

Military personnel filling sandbags in preparation for possible lake flooding in #WestKelowna near Green Bay #BCFloods2018 @CanadianForces pic.twitter.com/3HzmlaO7wt — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 18, 2018

The Canadian Armed Forces has deployed 300 members to support flood relief efforts in B.C.

The work around the province is far from over, however. Communities are bracing for a second round of flooding, possibly this weekend and into next week.

Rain and some thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Kootenays and the Okanagan.

About 4,500 people are still out of their homes, with another 7,000 on evacuation alert.