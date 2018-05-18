Quebecers to have access to their health information online

Quebecers will now be able to access their health information online with the Quebec health booklet, announced Health Minister Gaétan Barrette Friday.

“It’s really the patient’s booklet,” he said.

“Your doctor can’t see it, your partner, your brother, your sister can’t see it unless, like with your bank account, you choose to share the information.”

The service, managed by the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ), will allow Quebecers to access their list of medications, book doctor appointments, search for a family physician, as well as access blood tests, laboratory and radiology reports and more.

“Eventually, what will be put in place is the cost — the amount of money paid to the doctor — your enrollment, your wait list for surgery and also an encyclopedia that will be made available to the patient for information,” Barrette said.

Serious examination reports will be updated 30 days after they are completed.

“We cannot filter what is day-to-day things from something more serious, like a cancer result coming from a test,” Barette explained.

“So, to make sure that you have the opportunity to visit the doctor first to get the result first, we wait 30 days — on the recommendation of doctors.”

Barrette says he believes over time this delay will change to be more efficient so patients can continue to get their results faster.

“We want to make sure that in situations where there is a severe diagnosis or a dire situation that has to be announced, it will be announced in person instead of opening a letter electronically, if you wish, and reading a report that says Mr. or Mrs., you have cancer,” he said.

All the information currently available on Quebec’s health record will be made available on the app as of May 22.

It cost $11 million to build the booklet; it is expected to be available anywhere at any time on a cell phone, tablet or computer.

To register for the free health booklet, click here.

