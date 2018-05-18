Operation Safe and Sober hits the water for 2018

The Victoria Day long weekend marks the start of the summer boating season.
Const. Ben Rushton with the Hamilton Police Marine Unit says that means the launch of Operation Safe and Sober, in partnership with the Hamilton Port Authority.
He reminds boaters to expect to see patrols conducting vessel safety inspections and RIDE spot checks for alcohol in Hamilton Harbour and Lake Ontario.
Rushton notes that all pleasure craft are required to have properly fitted life-jackets for each person on board and open alcohol is illegal on all pleasure craft while in operation.
READ MORE: OPP safety blitz to hit roads, waterways for Victoria Day long weekend
Before heading out on the water, boaters and other recreational water users such as paddleboarders and kayakers are also urged to check the weather forecast.
Rushton adds that an increase in the number of extreme weather events is part of the reason rescue calls on the water have almost doubled over the past two years.
READ MORE: Operation safe and sober hits Hamilton waterways
On land, Hamilton police are focused on speeding and distracted driving this weekend.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.