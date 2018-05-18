Bradford driver charged in connection with fatal collision

Police have charged a Bradford man in connection with a collision back in February which left one man dead.

According to South Simcoe police, after an extensive investigation, they have charged a 55-year-old Bradford man with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle in connection with the collision.

Police responded to a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Holland Street West and Toronto Street in Bradford.

Police say the victim, an 84-year-old Bradford man was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, where he later died of his injuries.