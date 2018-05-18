Paul Bernardo to appear in court early October for weapons charge

Convicted murderer Paul Bernardo will appear in court on a weapons charge on Oct. 5 in Napanee, Ont.

Bernardo appeared in court in Napanee on Friday morning briefly via video conference in order to set the date for his future court hearing. The infamous killer had his hair cut short and was wearing a blue T-shirt, as he sat in a small cell while he addressed the court.

He will return in person to that same courtroom in early October to face one count of possession of a weapon, concerning an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 9 of this year.

According to court documents, Bernardo was allegedly found with a homemade shank made out of a screw and a pen.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence at the Millhaven Correctional Institute neath Bath, Ont., for the rape and murders of two teen girls, Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, in 1995.

For both cases, Bernardo was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated sexual assault.

He was given life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

The 53-year-old is set to have a parole hearing sometime in October.

When asked in court on Friday by the Justice Geoffrey Griffin when that parole date would be, Bernardo said he wasn’t sure, but that he would like the hearing for his most recent charge to be handled before his parole date.

It is unclear how his weapons charge will affect his parole bid.

