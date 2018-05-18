‘Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History’ set for May 27 in Penticton

A fundraising walk for cystic fibrosis (CF) research is taking place May 27 in Penticton.

A 9-year-old Okanagan boy who lives with the genetic disease hopes you will join him and raise funds toward finding a cure.

Lucas Lemke was born with CF and spends hours everyday receiving therapy, medication and supplements to live a somewhat-normal life.

“There is no cure for this disease,” Lucas’ mom Jodie Lynn Lemke said. “There are treatments that they do every day to try and help the lungs stay healthy and to clear out any mucus that is building up in their lungs.”

The Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation estimates that one in every 3,600 children born in Canada has the disease.

Because of advancements in treatments for CF, Lucas has gone from being tired and hungry all the time to having more energy to cycle, jump on his trampoline and swim.

Cystic fibrosis is different in every patient. But for Lucas, it affects the absorption of his food as well as the health of his lungs.

The May 27 Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History takes place at Okanagan Lake Park and walks to and from the SS Sicamous along the lakeshore.



For more information, check out the link to the Cystic Fibrosis Canada website.