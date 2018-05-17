5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 18, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 18, 2018.

1 – Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair

May 18-21

Cloverdale Fair Grounds

Cloverdalerodeo.com

2 – Thunderbird Grand Prix Vancouver Equestrian

May 20

Queen Elizabeth Theatre Parking Lot

Vancouvergrandprix.com

3 – Richmond Night Market

Friday Nights & Weekends until October 8th 7PM- 12AM

8351 River Road, Richmond

Richmondnightmarket.com

4 – Royal BC Museum, Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

May 18-December 31

Royal BC Museum, Victoria

Royalbcmuseum.bc.ca

5 – Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival

May 19

Fort Langley National Historic Site

Fortlangley.beer