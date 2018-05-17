5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 18, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 18, 2018.
1 – Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair
May 18-21
Cloverdale Fair Grounds
Cloverdalerodeo.com
2 – Thunderbird Grand Prix Vancouver Equestrian
May 20
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Parking Lot
Vancouvergrandprix.com
3 – Richmond Night Market
Friday Nights & Weekends until October 8th 7PM- 12AM
8351 River Road, Richmond
Richmondnightmarket.com
4 – Royal BC Museum, Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs
May 18-December 31
Royal BC Museum, Victoria
Royalbcmuseum.bc.ca
5 – Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival
May 19
Fort Langley National Historic Site
Fortlangley.beer
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.