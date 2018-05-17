5 Things To Do

May 17, 2018 5:47 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 18, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 18, 2018.

1 – Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair
May 18-21
Cloverdale Fair Grounds
Cloverdalerodeo.com

2 – Thunderbird Grand Prix Vancouver Equestrian
May 20
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Parking Lot
Vancouvergrandprix.com

3 – Richmond Night Market
Friday Nights & Weekends until October 8th 7PM- 12AM
8351 River Road, Richmond
Richmondnightmarket.com

4 – Royal BC Museum, Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs
May 18-December 31
Royal BC Museum, Victoria
Royalbcmuseum.bc.ca

5 – Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival
May 19
Fort Langley National Historic Site
Fortlangley.beer

