Incident stops Via train near Belleville

According to Mylène Bélanger, media relations for Via Rail, an unidentified incident has stopped train 51 travelling between Ottawa and Toronto. The incident occurred around noon, apparently west of Belleville station. The train is still stopped, according to Bélanger.

Via Rail could not confirm what the incident was, but there have been unconfirmed reports that the train hit someone on the tracks.

Both Belleville fire and police departments have been contacted several times for comment, but neither have responded.

Tragedy can happen at any time, even when you’re just getting started on a trip. Our conductor announced a suicide on the tracks ahead of us. Not a single complaint can be heard on our train. Rest Peacefully, whoever you are ❤️#Belleville #TO18 pic.twitter.com/ozEJ6FA4Rv — Angee (@angee_pants) May 17, 2018

@MIHomeYGK @VIA_Rail Train stopped outside trenton headed east due to tragic fatality, heart goes out to affected – waiting for an update — Sarah Indewey (@Sindewey) May 17, 2018

Via Rail could not give an estimated time when the train would be functioning again.

To add to this, VIA Rail announced at the station that trains are delayed approximately 2-3 hours. I would guess it’ll be longer — Luke Connelly (@luke_connelly) May 17, 2018

More info to come.