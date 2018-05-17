Incident stops Via train near Belleville
According to Mylène Bélanger, media relations for Via Rail, an unidentified incident has stopped train 51 travelling between Ottawa and Toronto. The incident occurred around noon, apparently west of Belleville station. The train is still stopped, according to Bélanger.
Via Rail could not confirm what the incident was, but there have been unconfirmed reports that the train hit someone on the tracks.
Both Belleville fire and police departments have been contacted several times for comment, but neither have responded.
Via Rail could not give an estimated time when the train would be functioning again.
More info to come.
