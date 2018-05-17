Ottawa announces $2B natural disaster fund at Calgary Stampede grounds

The federal government has set up a $2-billion fund to help communities protect themselves from natural disasters.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the

announcement on the Calgary Stampede grounds, which were submerged during heavy flooding in southern Alberta five years ago.

Sohi said the 10-year program will cover projects that help communities withstand natural hazards including floods, wildfires, seismic events and droughts.

He said the money is for large-scale infrastructure projects with a minimum price tag of $20 million such as diversion channels, wetland restorations, wildfire barriers and levees.

Sohi said applications for funding will have until July 31 to submit an expression of interest.

Provinces, municipal and regional governments can all apply, as can public not-for-profit post-secondary institutions, First Nations governments and band councils.