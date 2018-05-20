Montreal students planning to run from Montreal to Vancouver to raise funds for cancer research

A group of six Montreal university students is about to embark on a monumental journey.

The “Montreal Runners” are giving themselves one month to run across Canada to raise $50,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

They were once rivals on the track when they competed for different schools, but now they’ve banded together for their common goal.

The group hopes not only to complete the run Fox never had the chance to finish, but also to serve as role models for others.

“Inspiring youth to do things that are extremely challenging but life moving and inspiring for others,” Matthew Blouin said.

The students will start their voyage in Vaudreuil on June 1 and will be crossing the finish line in Vancouver June 30.

READ MORE: It was really touching’: St. Thomas High School students inspired by Terry Fox’s legacy

The team’s journey is two years in the making.

To train, some would run from the West Island to downtown, up to 100 kilometres a week.

For Ashkay Grover, the organizer, it’s meant six years of work.

Grover first ran from Montreal to Toronto when he was 16, raising $14,000 for childhood cancer.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds student, 16, on the run for charity

Two years later, three others joined him to run to Washington, D.C.

“He’s our hero and we were trying to show everyone in the U.S. that this guy is amazing,” Grover said of the Washington run.

WATCH: Double amputee does Terry Fox run with a skateboard

Once their journey is over, the group plans to produce a documentary and will speak at high schools on behalf of the Terry Fox Foundation.

But before they take that step, they say they will give themselves some time to kick back and relax.