What’s open and what’s closed in Ottawa this long weekend

Here’s a roundup of what you can expect as Ottawa heads into a long weekend.

What’s open

The Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Canadian Tulip Festival continues in full bloom this weekend at Lansdowne, Dow’s Lake, Commissioner’s Park, the ByWard Market and in various locations along the Rideau Canal.

Many pools, fitness centres and some arenas will be open on Victoria Day for public swimming, fitness schedules, aquafitness and public skating with modified schedules. Please check with ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the City’s immediate attention.

OC Transpo customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open on Victoria Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What’s closed

The Bayshore and St. Laurent Shopping centres will be closed on Monday.

Arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed. However, clients should check with ottawa.ca or their facility to confirm holiday hours, as some exceptions may apply.

All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed.

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Victoria Day. Victoria Day’s pick-up will take place on Tuesday, May 22.

Getting around