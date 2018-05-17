Nova Scotia Power warning customers of text message scam

Nova Scotia Power is warning customers about a text message scam that is circulating across Nova Scotia.

In this scam, people have been receiving a text message that informs them of a refund being issued to customers.

The text message states that Nova Scotia Power has sent the customer money, and directs them to click a link, select their financial institution and enter their PIN to access the funds.

Nova Scotia Power says they would never ask customers to provide personal information such as their PIN.

The company is telling their customers not to click on the link.

If they do click on the link, Nova Scotia Power says they should contact their bank and report the incident to local law enforcement.

Customers are encouraged to contact Nova Scotia Power directly if they receive an unexpected message regarding a bill payment, in order to confirm its legitimacy.