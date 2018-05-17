Organizers are promising death-defying tricks and absurd stunts when the Nitro Circus rolls into Kelowna next week.

The show takes place at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl May 25. Click here for tickets.

Nitro Circus is the brainchild of global superstar Travis Pastrada, who is bringing some of the biggest ramps in the world to Kelowna including one that is 15 feet high that will launch riders more than 60 feet in the air.

“These breakthrough designs were never supposed to tour, as they were considered far too large and complex to be set up more than once. But Nitro Circus was determined to showcase them, and the future of action sports, to its diehard fans around the world. Now, after months of hard work, these ramps are hitting the road,” Nitro Circus VP, Dov Ribnick said.

“I’m so stoked to be taking this set on the road. This really is a breakthrough in FMX and the team we have assembled can’t wait to throw down the biggest new tricks in FMX on this tour.”

One of the riders will be Kelowna native Bruce Cook.

Cook was left partially paralyzed after attempting a double front flip in 2014.