Byelection date set for N.S. riding left vacant by Jamie Baillie resignation

A byelection has been set for June 19th in the Nova Scotia riding held by former Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie before he was forced to resign.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the date Thursday for the vote in Cumberland South.

READ MORE: Jamie Baillie asked to resign as Nova Scotia’s PC leader after allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The riding became vacant when Baillie resigned as both party leader and MLA on January 24th after an independent investigation ordered by his party found he acted inappropriately and breached the legislature’s policy on workplace harassment.

WATCH: Nova Scotia politicians react to Jamie Baillie dismissal

Nova Scotia party president Tara Miller said two days later that she was told by “multiple sources” about a single incident involving Baillie, but would not provide details in order to protect the identify of the complainant.