Bear on the tracks kept a West Coast Express train from stopping in Port Moody
The sighting of a bear near Moody Centre transit station kept a West Coast Express train from stopping there on Wednesday.
Video captured by Global News viewer Jim Zarowny showed a bear walking the tracks close to the Port Moody station in the morning.
The bear was seen walking next to some bushes alongside the tracks before a gate came down to keep transit users safe.
The bear then looked back a few times before it walked away.
TransLink said in a tweet that West Coast Express Train 4 would not be stopping over “passenger safety concerns,” but Train 5 would be.
The transit authority later said that the bear came “very close” to the platform and it was deemed unsafe to load or unload a train at that time.
The Port Moody police attended the scene after receiving a call about an injured bear at around 7 a.m.
They subsequently received a call from West Coast Express staff about a bear walking the tracks.
But the bear was gone when they arrived.
This isn’t the first time that wildlife has entered a TransLink station in Port Moody.
Last year, two cougars were spotted on SkyTrain tracks going through Inlet station heading toward Moody Centre on the Evergreen Line.
- With files from Yuliya Talmazan
