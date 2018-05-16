Bear on the tracks kept a West Coast Express train from stopping in Port Moody

Canada
This video, sent in by Global News viewer Jim Zarowny, shows a bear walking around on the tracks near Moody Centre Station in Port Moody on Wednesday morning. TransLink tweeted about the incident, saying one of the West Coast Express trains would not be stopping due to passenger safety concerns.

The sighting of a bear near Moody Centre transit station kept a West Coast Express train from stopping there on Wednesday.

Video captured by Global News viewer Jim Zarowny showed a bear walking the tracks close to the Port Moody station in the morning.

The bear was seen walking next to some bushes alongside the tracks before a gate came down to keep transit users safe.

The bear then looked back a few times before it walked away.

TransLink said in a tweet that West Coast Express Train 4 would not be stopping over “passenger safety concerns,” but Train 5 would be.

The transit authority later said that the bear came “very close” to the platform and it was deemed unsafe to load or unload a train at that time.

The Port Moody police attended the scene after receiving a call about an injured bear at around 7 a.m.

They subsequently received a call from West Coast Express staff about a bear walking the tracks.

But the bear was gone when they arrived.

This isn’t the first time that wildlife has entered a TransLink station in Port Moody.

Last year, two cougars were spotted on SkyTrain tracks going through Inlet station heading toward Moody Centre on the Evergreen Line.

  • With files from Yuliya Talmazan

