Bear on the tracks kept a West Coast Express train from stopping in Port Moody

The sighting of a bear near Moody Centre transit station kept a West Coast Express train from stopping there on Wednesday.

Video captured by Global News viewer Jim Zarowny showed a bear walking the tracks close to the Port Moody station in the morning.

The bear was seen walking next to some bushes alongside the tracks before a gate came down to keep transit users safe.

The bear then looked back a few times before it walked away.

#WCE – Due to a bear sighting at Moody Centre Station, train 4 not be stopping due to passenger safety concerns. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 16, 2018

TransLink said in a tweet that West Coast Express Train 4 would not be stopping over “passenger safety concerns,” but Train 5 would be.

The transit authority later said that the bear came “very close” to the platform and it was deemed unsafe to load or unload a train at that time.

The Port Moody police attended the scene after receiving a call about an injured bear at around 7 a.m.

They subsequently received a call from West Coast Express staff about a bear walking the tracks.

But the bear was gone when they arrived.

This isn’t the first time that wildlife has entered a TransLink station in Port Moody.

Last year, two cougars were spotted on SkyTrain tracks going through Inlet station heading toward Moody Centre on the Evergreen Line.