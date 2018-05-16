Canada
May 16, 2018 5:01 pm

600 students compete in Special Olympics track and field meet in Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The 17th annual Special Olympic Track and Field Day was held in Guelph on Wednesday and featured athletes from Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards.

Over 600 students from 74 schools came out and competed in the 17th annual Special Olympic Track and Field Day in Guelph on Wednesday.

The meet, held at St. James High School on Victoria Road, featured elementary and secondary school students within the Wellington Catholic District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board.

Events included races ranging from 25 to 400 metres, seated softball throw, basketball toss, bean bag toss, standing and running long jump, hockey and other adaptive competitions.

Leading up to the competition, the athletes were working with the 526 peer coaches to practise for their events.

Over 180 volunteers helped support the competition, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.

